Golden Hour: Kalki Koechlin on how she associates gold with her mother

This Deepavali, Koechlin’s choices are guided by her mood, sometimes elegant, sometimes easygoing. “If I’m going to be out and wearing a saree, then I’ll choose something Indian and I like polkies a lot,” she says. “But if I’m in jeans and a T-shirt, I’d just wear gold hoops or something simple.” Her effortless sense of style mirrors the same balance of grace and ease that defines her presence. For her, timelessness extends beyond fashion and sparkle. “It comes not just from the future of it, but the past, the craftsmen and craftswomen who’ve been doing this for generations. They carry knowledge that’s really precious and we shouldn’t lose that.” Her words reflected a quiet reverence for tradition, craftsmanship and the enduring stories woven into every piece of jewellery.

Tyaani’s city store is run by Navya Harjani. Sharing deets from the shooting schedule of the brand, Koechlin says, “One of the shots we did was of a boxer in a boxing ring, and that’s not what you usually associate with classical jewellery. It’s lovely to see them explore different faces and personalities for the campaign,” she opines. As the evening wound down, Koechlin, known for her performances in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011); Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013); and Gully Boy (2019), offered a glimpse into her screen projects. “I’m going to start a project, which is a horror show, and I’ve finished one called Bhay for Amazon Mini, which should be releasing soon,” she revealed, her calm confidence shining as brightly as the jewellery she wore.