Inebriated men assault woman cop in Ramanagara

BENGALURU: A woman police constable attached to the Kaggalipura police station in Ramanagara district was allegedly assaulted, and her uniform was torn by a group of drunken men after one of them held her by the collar.

The incident occurred when she questioned the group for drinking on a public road and playing loud music, causing inconvenience to the public. The incident took place near Mukkoddu village on Wednesday. Police have arrested three accused.

The accused have been identified as Bharath, Rakesh, and Mahesh, all residents of Mukkoddu village.

According to the police, Woman Police Constable Yashodhabai M was returning home after duty along with her husband Satish and their village resident Shankar, around 9.30 pm.

They were travelling towards Muninagara via the Somanahalli–Mukkoddu Road when they noticed around seven to eight men consuming alcohol in the middle of the road. The group had placed liquor bottles on the road, playing loud music in their car, and dancing by blocking the road. When Yashodhabai questioned them about drinking on the road, one of the accused shouted at her, saying, “Who are you to question us? This is our village; we’ll do whatever we want,” and abused her in filthy language, the police said.

The police further added that, as the constable began recording a video of the scene on her mobile, one of the accused allegedly snatched it from her. When her husband, Satish and Shankar intervened and asked them to return the phone, the accused assaulted them. Another man slapped the constable on her left cheek, grabbed her collar, tore off the button on her uniform, and pushed her to the ground. When she screamed for help, the accused threw her phone on the ground and fled the scene.

A senior police officer said the accused, who were under the influence of alcohol, misbehaved with a woman police constable and have been arrested. They were booked under multiple sections of the BNS.