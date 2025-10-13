Missing man’s skeleton found after two years in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The skeleton found in an incomplete building in the Kothanuru police station limits on October 4, has been identified as that of 69-year-old Somayya from Avalahalli, who went missing two years back. The identification was confirmed using a set of teeth recovered from the site, which matched the records from Dr Ambedkar Hospital.

The police said they also recovered a t-shirt label, underwear and a pair of slippers at the site, which matched the clothing of Somayya at the time when he went missing in December 2023. His son, Kiran Kumar, had filed a missing persons complaint at Avalahalli police station and confirmed that the items belonged to his father. Report reveals that the skeleton doesn’t show any injuries or broken bones.