MP Tejasvi Surya seeks geological report for project ramp at Lalbagh

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya opposed the acquisition of Lalbagh land for the controversial tunnel road project and urged the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to study the geological impact of the project on the ancient Lalbagh Rock formation.
A day after DCM DK Shivakumar’s visit to Lalbagh, the BJP MP inspected the proposed site of the tunnel road ramp at the botanical garden on Sunday morning, where he got an update about the project and land acquisition from officials of Greater Bengaluru Authority’s B-SMILE, the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created by the state government for the project. He also interacted with morning walkers and got their feedback about the project.
Surya pulled up the GBA officials for failing to undertake an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and for not consulting with the public for the tunnel ramp. Replying to Surya’s question on not carrying out an EIA, officials said the tunnel project would not require an assessment as the project is under the ‘city development category’. They said the trees in the land needed for the tunnel project are four years old and that they would be transplanted.
“The Karnataka government is looking to take away Bengaluru’s most precious lung space to make an exit ramp of the tunnel road. The project poses a huge threat to the Lalbagh Rock, a 300-million-year-old archaeological marvel that is part of our city’s heritage,” Surya told reporters after the inspection.
“At the ramp, they also want to build a commercial complex consisting of malls and eateries. Lalbagh belongs to all of us; it belongs to the city. People of Bengaluru do not want to concede any portion of Lalbagh for this mindless, vainglorious, vanity project that is going to spell disaster for the city.”
Surya said he will put up boards in the park requesting people to raise concern about the project. He also highlighted that the Tunnel Road project is being rushed through without any EIA or geological assessment going into whether the tunnel will impact any part of the ancient rock formation of Lalbagh. “For such projects, there is a mandate by the Government of India that an EIA must be done. However, B-SMILE is claiming an exemption from EIA for this project, which is not true. Following the recent tunnel disaster in Uttarakhand, a complete study of the seismic and geological impact must be undertaken before boring any tunnel,” he said.
Surya also pointed out that for the Metro Phase 3A, the route of which overlaps with the Hebbal-Silk Board tunnel corridor, the alignment was changed partially to avoid any damage to the Lalbagh Rock.
“Experts have expressed apprehensions that tunnelling activities in this area could cause structural instability, fractures, and hydrological disruptions, potentially affecting Lalbagh’s ecosystem and adjoining urban regions,” Surya said.