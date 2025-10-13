MP Tejasvi Surya seeks geological report for project ramp at Lalbagh

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya opposed the acquisition of Lalbagh land for the controversial tunnel road project and urged the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to study the geological impact of the project on the ancient Lalbagh Rock formation.

A day after DCM DK Shivakumar’s visit to Lalbagh, the BJP MP inspected the proposed site of the tunnel road ramp at the botanical garden on Sunday morning, where he got an update about the project and land acquisition from officials of Greater Bengaluru Authority’s B-SMILE, the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) created by the state government for the project. He also interacted with morning walkers and got their feedback about the project.

Surya pulled up the GBA officials for failing to undertake an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and for not consulting with the public for the tunnel ramp. Replying to Surya’s question on not carrying out an EIA, officials said the tunnel project would not require an assessment as the project is under the ‘city development category’. They said the trees in the land needed for the tunnel project are four years old and that they would be transplanted.

“The Karnataka government is looking to take away Bengaluru’s most precious lung space to make an exit ramp of the tunnel road. The project poses a huge threat to the Lalbagh Rock, a 300-million-year-old archaeological marvel that is part of our city’s heritage,” Surya told reporters after the inspection.