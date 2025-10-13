Take up survey work or get fired: Contract teachers had no option

BENGALURU: It’s only due to the fear of losing their jobs that contract teachers of city corporation schools are participating in the socio-economic survey work despite facing numerous inconveniences.

Most teachers have alleged that they have been threatened by their supervisors and other Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials termination if they don’t participate in the survey work. Currently, 700 teachers are working on contract basis in schools run by the corporations in Bengaluru.

Mujiya Sulthana, a contract teacher at a Shivajinagar school, said, “We were told by one of the officials about the consequences of not attending the socio-economic survey during our training programme. The official clearly mentioned that we will be given a termination letter if we don’t attend the survey work. With this fear, we have been attending it and the assigned homes are far from our residence and even our school areas. I have been assigned Shivajinagar constituency for the survey.”

Besides the threat of termination, Sulthana said contract-based teachers wouldn’t be given compensation if they collapse or die during survey work. “The government doesn’t give a single penny if we die in the line of duty during this survey. However, permanent teachers will get Rs 25 lakh as insurance in case of deaths due to accidents or health issues during the survey. Each teacher is assigned 300 houses and the time is limited. We are unable to complete 10 houses per day as the information to be filled is vast,” she added.