17-year-old boy drowns in lake on city outskirts

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old boy drowned in Kithanahalli Lake on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday, around 7 pm. The incident happened under the Madanayakanahalli police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Pruthvik (17), a resident of Kaveripura in Kamakshipalya and a first-year Pre-University (PU) commerce student at a private college in Rajajinagar.

According to the police, on Sunday, Pruthvik and five of his friends had gone to Kitthanahalli Lake. While his friends entered the water, Pruthvik, who did not know how to swim, initially stayed back. However, his friends allegedly persuaded him to get into the water.

Soon after entering the lake, he began to drown. Seeing this, his friends panicked and fled the spot. Later, they alerted the locals, and the police were informed around 8 pm. On Monday, fire and emergency services personnel retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem, the police said.

The police added that Pruthvik’s parents have filed a complaint alleging suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. A case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and his friends will be questioned.