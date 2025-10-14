Assault cases: RGUHS issues new guidelines in campuses

BENGALURU: Amid the rising cases of sexual assaults and rape of women in and around college campuses, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has issued a circular on Monday, asking all the affiliated institutions to implement and maintain safety measures for students on their campuses.

As per the circular, it is mandatory for all the colleges to establish a committee comprising the head of the institution, the warden of the women’s hostel, the registrar, and other designated officers. This committee must conduct periodic reviews of the measures and submit a report to RGUHS in each quarter.

The colleges are instructed to install and maintain CCTV cameras covering entrances, exits, corridors, and common spaces; ensure all corridors, stairways, and isolated corridors are well lit; regularly inspect and maintain lighting systems, especially in evening hours.

Besides, the POSH Committee of RGUHS shall function actively to ensure a safe, respectful and inclusive environment for all. It must regularly conduct awareness programmes, address complaints and strictly implement the guidelines laid down under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013.

In terms of awareness, the RGUHS has asked to establish clear reporting mechanisms.