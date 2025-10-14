BMTC must be strengthened, not dismantled, say commuters

BENGALURU: Commuters and activists have opposed former Infosys CFO T V Mohandas Pai’s suggestion that the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) should be dismantled, saying that allowing private bus service will put a financial burden on the common man.

“Allowing private buses on roads will cause trouble for people. Private buses will ply on routes that are more profitable to them, ignoring the routes where fewer people commute in buses. BMTC buses ply on all routes irrespective of the percentage of commuters available on different routes,” Shaheen Shasa, a member of Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV), said.

“I agree that BMTC services have their drawbacks. But I believe that they can be fixed by changing policies and increasing investments. These shortfalls in the BMTC occur because the government is not investing enough in the public sector. Currently, there is a GCC model in the transport services where buses are contracted from private operators, including conductors and drivers. Through the GCC model, both private and government sectors are making good money.”

She added that if BMTC is dismantled, in the long run, the common public will be left at the mercy of private bus operators. “We will not be able to hold them accountable for the quality of their service. There is no need to privatise the bus service. What’s needed is to improve the services that exist.”

Vinay Sreenivas, activist at the Alternative Law Forum, has been actively working in making urban transport better. He said, “BJP MP Tejasvi Surya supported the idea of dismantling BMTC services. However, it was during the BJP regime in the state that BMTC services were weakened. They failed to recruit enough staff or add more buses to the fleet. They deliberately weakened the transport utility and are now calling it a failed organisation.”