Class 12 student falls to death from school building

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old Class 12 science student of Clarence High School, a diving champion at senior state level, fell to his death from the second floor of the school building premises while the morning assembly was on, on Monday morning.
The incident happened around 8.20 am, 10 minutes after the student was dropped by his father at the school located on Pottery Road in Richards Town. The student, Aaryn Moses Vyas, was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital and subsequently to another hospital for advanced care. Aaryn succumbed while undergoing treatment.
A police officer said that the CCTV at the school premises showed Aaryn jumping from the second floor of the Carey Block of the school building. “We suspect that it is a case of suicide.
The incident happened during the school assembly. His father, Moses Ketan H Vyas, an official with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Revenue Department, has filed a complaint. He has not blamed anybody in the complaint. The exact reason for the incident is yet to be established.”
The officer added: “No death note has been found and we are checking if the boy has left any note in digital form. Since it happened right in front of other students they are being counselled by the school counsellors. It is said that the boy was advised by his father to focus more on swimming.”
The police are yet to question the teachers and the classmates to find out the possible reasons behind the incident.
Prem Reuben, the school Administrator, in a letter to the parents of all the students stated that Aaryn was a gifted sportsperson and an exceptional student. He had represented the school at national level and had taken part in international competitions.
As a mark of respect to Aaryn’s memory, the school will be closed on Tuesday. “Parents who feel their children may need additional support are encouraged to reach out to the school counsellor,” the letter from the administrator stated. Pulikeshi Nagar police have registered case of unnatural death and investigation is going on.