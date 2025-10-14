Class 12 student falls to death from school building

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old Class 12 science student of Clarence High School, a diving champion at senior state level, fell to his death from the second floor of the school building premises while the morning assembly was on, on Monday morning.

The incident happened around 8.20 am, 10 minutes after the student was dropped by his father at the school located on Pottery Road in Richards Town. The student, Aaryn Moses Vyas, was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital and subsequently to another hospital for advanced care. Aaryn succumbed while undergoing treatment.

A police officer said that the CCTV at the school premises showed Aaryn jumping from the second floor of the Carey Block of the school building. “We suspect that it is a case of suicide.

The incident happened during the school assembly. His father, Moses Ketan H Vyas, an official with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Revenue Department, has filed a complaint. He has not blamed anybody in the complaint. The exact reason for the incident is yet to be established.”