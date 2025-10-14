DULT, expert panel list out negatives of project

BENGALURU: Experts from the Indian Institute of Science and other urban planners have already expressed concern over the State Government’s ambitious Tunnel Road project; now, government agencies are also raising drawbacks.

The Department of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has made some points in its report, after a detailed evaluation. The expert committee formed by the government in April 2025, headed by BMRCL’s Executive Director, Civil, Siddanagouda Hegaraddi, in its report to the Urban Development Department, also pointed out the negatives and listed recommendations.

The DULT report stated: “The objective of the proposed North-South tunnel road does not align with the objectives and goals of the approved Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Bengaluru, or Climate Action Plan of BBMP (now GBA) or National Urban Transport policy of the Government of India (development of mobility solutions in urban areas).”

The DULT team suggested alternatives and short-length strategic alignments where such tunnels could play a critical role in improving connectivity, like along the Outer Ring Road or Peripheral Ring Road, where land acquisition cost can be reduced and private investment tapped. As development density is low along the PRR alignment, tunnel construction may be more feasible with lower risk.

DULT pointed out that since the state and BBMP lack the experience to implement such deep tunnels -- 14.5m twin tube -- it is pertinent that civic authorities undertake a detailed feasibility study before taking up such a large investment proposal.