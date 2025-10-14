DULT, expert panel list out negatives of project

BENGALURU: Experts from the Indian Institute of Science and other urban planners have already expressed concern over the State Government’s ambitious Tunnel Road project; now, government agencies are also raising drawbacks.
The Department of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has made some points in its report, after a detailed evaluation. The expert committee formed by the government in April 2025, headed by BMRCL’s Executive Director, Civil, Siddanagouda Hegaraddi, in its report to the Urban Development Department, also pointed out the negatives and listed recommendations.
The DULT report stated: “The objective of the proposed North-South tunnel road does not align with the objectives and goals of the approved Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Bengaluru, or Climate Action Plan of BBMP (now GBA) or National Urban Transport policy of the Government of India (development of mobility solutions in urban areas).”
The DULT team suggested alternatives and short-length strategic alignments where such tunnels could play a critical role in improving connectivity, like along the Outer Ring Road or Peripheral Ring Road, where land acquisition cost can be reduced and private investment tapped. As development density is low along the PRR alignment, tunnel construction may be more feasible with lower risk.
DULT pointed out that since the state and BBMP lack the experience to implement such deep tunnels -- 14.5m twin tube -- it is pertinent that civic authorities undertake a detailed feasibility study before taking up such a large investment proposal.
The department also noted that origin-destination surveys were omitted in the feasibility report. It is essential to estimate travel demand along the corridor by assessing the proportion of traffic that is facilitated. For example, all traffic passing through Hebbal with destination before Majestic would not use the tunnel, and continue at the surface level as tunnel configuration (first exit point proposed at Hudson Circle) will not be convenient. It is also important to estimate the segmental demand along the corridor.
Ascertaining travel time is also important to determine the number of entry and exit lanes, width, land acquisition and toll collection. It should be determined if an alternative like light rail or elevated guided bus system will better serve the demand the North-South corridor, DULT said.
“In the proposed alignment, a conflict between rajakaluve feeding Hebbal Lake and tunnel alignment (ramp at Hebbal) is observed. Tunnel construction may have an impact on the surface and underground water bodies. A detailed Environmental Impact Assessment covering these aspects is crucial,” DULT quoted in the report.
Hegaraddi flagged traffic issues and environmental concerns. The committee noted that positioning one of the shafts within Lalbagh area needed re-examination. He also pointed to traffic congestion at the ramps, access concerns during vehicle breakdown and shifting of congestion from one location to the other.
Sathya Arikutharam, a traffic expert who made an independent comparative analysis of the reports, pointed to various anomalies in completion of the tunnel road project. “BBMP overlooked the fact that the selected DPR consultant was the only bidder, and was also banned by Jammu and Kashmir Power Corporation Ltd at the time of tendering. This makes it clear that BBMP pursued the project with unusual vigour and wasn’t too keen to wait for BMLTA’s review and approval,” Arikutharam said.