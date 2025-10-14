Talk of the Hour: B'luru film fraternity on work culture followed by Deepika Padukone's '8-hour' remark

Extravagant dance sequences, sweeping romance, flawless action and a glowing star cast – this is the image Bollywood sells to cinephiles. But beneath the dazzle and million-dollar budgets lies a relentless work culture that fuels the magic.
Conversations about the reality behind the reel intensified after Deepika Padukone revealed her exit from Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit, hinting at sexism and unequal work conditions. She said, “By virtue of being a woman, I’m called pushy,” after facing pushback for demanding a fixed 8-hour workday, a norm easily granted to male counterparts. Notably, the news about the actress’ exit from the south projects had earlier made headlines after it was alleged that she had demanded to accommodate her team of 25 members.
Her recent stand has spotlighted not just gender parity but also the industry’s deeper neglect of basic working standards, prompting debate within the film fraternity and beyond.
All hell broke out when Vyjayanthi Movies, the production company backing Kalki 2898 AD, tweeted about ending their creative partnership with Deepika Padukone, who played a key role in the film’s first instalment. Sharing the decision, they wrote on X, now twitter: This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.” The decision was, of course, met with shock and outrage from fans of the actress. Though the film’s director Nag Aswin remained tight-lipped about her exit, his cryptic post on Instagram a day after the announcement with a picture from the film and a caption that read, “You can’t change what happened, but you can choose what happens next’ had raised many eyebrows.
In the field of art, nothing is regulated and streamlined, so if an 8-hour shift is implemented, it may cut down a lot of work harassment and improve the quality of work because people will come with a fixed mindset. About Deepika seeking extensive accommodations for her 25-member entourage, I think the very idea should be debunked. If the luxury accommodation for the staff is approved, will her inclusion benefit the film financially to this extent? Doubtful. Gone are the days when producers used to bank the entire film on one actor. Personal needs should be kept personal. The biggest stars in the industry have never made such demand.
Many directors say they like to retain male actors they have worked with in their hit films and cast fresh female actresses as they come with ‘lesser demands’. When you dive into the issue, its just women asking for some fundamental facilities – like a clean washroom, a schedule that doesn’t push you to the edge of your physical wellness. Male actors are almost always the priority, because they are said to be the ones who pull the audiences, as most Indian films cater to only the male idea of entertainment. They say people with budget constraints will have to work crazy hours to get the job done, but it isn’t fair to achieve your dreams at the cost of so many people’s physical and mental well-being. If they aren’t okay with providing the actors’ requirements, they can politely disagree and walk off. The problem is when people get their ego hurt when demands are made, which comes from the nasty hierarchy that so clearly exists.
Unfortunately, a woman advocating for work-life balance is more likely to be negatively labelled than a man, which shows that deep-seated gender stereotypes persist. Women are expected to be accommodating, so when they assert a demand like fixed hours, it violates this expectation and is often perceived as being ‘pushy’ or ‘difficult’. A man making the same request is seen as ‘assertive,’ ‘principled,’ or a ‘strong leader’ protecting his time. Industry somehow justifies this by saying the business happens because of the male heroes and not the actresses. That might be true. But the basic human respect should be equal for everyone. However, a systematic work schedule doesn’t fully solve deeper ethical issues like toxic power dynamics, payment delays or harassment. Lasting professionalism requires complementary reforms: formal contracts and a cultural shift in mindset. While the schedule is the key to tackling disorganisation, a holistic approach is needed to truly reform the industry’s culture.
If anything, actors demanding structured working hours can elevate the quality of filmmaking in India, push producers to plan smarter, and bring parity with global standards. It requires a culture shift, but it doesn’t compromise creativity; it protects it. I’d rather have an 8-hour day with 6 great scenes than a 16-hour day with 2 magical shots and a burnt-out crew. This isn’t about a diva demand – it’s about setting healthy norms. Once top talent demands structured workdays, the entire ecosystem shifts.
Handling an 8-hour shoot can be challenging. Depending on the demands of a character, the time can vary from 8 to even 13 hours, especially if the character needs heavy makeup and a complicated hairdo. In the film industry, we have to support the entire team, and if it’s not a heroine-oriented movie, we can’t prioritise just the heroine. There’s also an obvious disparity between top heroines and budding female actors. I can relate to this as a budding actor. I’ve often worked 12-13 hours a day. Sometimes it’s very challenging, especially when factoring in the time spent on makeup, jewellery and costumes and carrying the weight of it. Meanwhile, topmost heroines typically work for around 8 hours. It’s the responsibility of the director to plan things better.
Shooting depends on factors like logistics, locations and even seasons. I’ve done multiple film shoots at night. There’s no choice but to do it, even if it’s a fight sequence that has to be shot in the rain. However, the rules are different for male actors. Many times, our problems like women’s issues or concerns over washroom facilities, are not addressed. This is why most of them employ men as their crew and technical team members. We need to bring about change at the grassroots level. Male actors work for four hours to accommodate their personal needs, like a workout, so the production ends up shooting with female actors. Deepika has earned the status where she can put forward her demands, and if that’s part of a contract and is making things easier for her, then what’s the issue? Some male actors are also accompanied by three or more cooks. She’s under scrutiny only because she brought up this disparity. I don’t think her demands are unreasonable.