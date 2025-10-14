Talk of the Hour: B'luru film fraternity on work culture followed by Deepika Padukone's '8-hour' remark

Extravagant dance sequences, sweeping romance, flawless action and a glowing star cast – this is the image Bollywood sells to cinephiles. But beneath the dazzle and million-dollar budgets lies a relentless work culture that fuels the magic.

Conversations about the reality behind the reel intensified after Deepika Padukone revealed her exit from Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit, hinting at sexism and unequal work conditions. She said, “By virtue of being a woman, I’m called pushy,” after facing pushback for demanding a fixed 8-hour workday, a norm easily granted to male counterparts. Notably, the news about the actress’ exit from the south projects had earlier made headlines after it was alleged that she had demanded to accommodate her team of 25 members.

Her recent stand has spotlighted not just gender parity but also the industry’s deeper neglect of basic working standards, prompting debate within the film fraternity and beyond.