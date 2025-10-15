BWSSB joins global water management body

BENGALURU: In a significant achievement, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has become the first Indian water utility to be inducted as member of the Smart Water Networks Forum (SWAN), a globally renowned body dedicated to advancing digital and data-driven water management.

By joining SWAN, BWSSB gains access to cutting-edge global best practices, research collaborations and smart water technologies, reinforcing its commitment to digital transformation under the ‘Utility of the Future 2026’ vision, said senior BWSSB officials.

Speaking at the event, BWSSB Chairman Dr Ram Prasath Manohar said, “This membership marks a new chapter for Bengaluru’s water story. It’s not just a recognition of our progress — it’s an opportunity to learn, collaborate, and lead India’s transition to smarter, more resilient water systems. Under the Brand Bengaluru initiative, our focus is on building global partnerships and adopting world-class service standards,” he said.

The announcement was made during IFAT India 2025, where key officials, experts, and stakeholders discussed Bengaluru’s roadmap toward integrated water management and digital utility transformation.

With this partnership, BWSSB aims to strengthen collaborations with global utilities, adopt emerging technologies and scale up its vision of making Bengaluru a water-secure city by 2026.