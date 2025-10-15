Infrastructure woes hitting MSMEs: FKCCI president Uma Reddy

BENGALURU: Uma Reddy, the first woman president of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), flagged Bengaluru’s infrastructure woes for stymieing the growth and performance of the city’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“(The city’s) infrastructure must improve to bring efficiency to the logistics of MSMEs. Coupled by potholes and traffic issues, fuel costs run up and are far from negligible. If we are competing with international enterprises from countries like China and Taiwan, efficiency is key,” she said.

Addressing the media on Tuesday to highlight FKCCI’s vision for 2025-2026, Uma said the key focus for the chamber for the year to come lies in empowering MSMEs. In fact, the medium industries do not need that focus. “Of India’s MSMEs, 97% are small or micro. We have requested the state and central governments to frame separate policies for micro and small enterprises. They should be a separate entity; let them grow,” she said.

Reddy’s highlighted the importance of women in the entrepreneurial space. “About 15% of entrepreneurs registered to FKCCI are women. There are six women who have been elected to be part of the managing committee. We will include at least six more in the coming year,” she said.