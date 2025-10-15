Lokayukta police raid 12 officials across Karnataka, seize DA worth Rs 38 crore

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Tuesday unearthed Rs 38.10 crore disproportionate assets (DA) allegedly possessed by the 12 officials of the state government.

This includes Rs 24.34 crore immovable assets, crores worth movable assets including jewels, and cash of Rs 1.20 crore. In one of the residences of an official in Bidar district, Rs 83.09 lakh cash has been found. They conducted simultaneous raids at 48 places belonging to the accused officials in Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Haveri, Bidar, Udupi, Bagalkot, and Hassan.

In Bengaluru, V Sumangala, Director of State School Education, Research and Training at Hosakerehalli in the city, who is presently under suspension, allegedly possessed Rs 7.32 crore DA. It includes Rs 5.08 crore immovable assets, including 4 sites, 5 houses, 19 acres of agricultural land and movable assets of Rs 2.24 crore, including more than one crore worth of ornaments, 96.73 lakh shares.

N Chandrashekar, Assistant Director of Agriculture at Holalkere in Chitradurga district, allegedly possessed Rs 5.14 crore DA. This includes Rs 4.02 crore immovable assets comprising 4 sites, 3 houses, 15 acres 8 guntas agricultural land and Rs 1.12 crore movable assets, including Rs 60.39 lakh worth ornaments.

N K Gangamarigowda, Surveyor at KIADB in Bengaluru Rural, allegedly possessed Rs 4.66 DA, including immovable assets of Rs 3.58 crore comprising 2 sites, 2 houses, and movable assets of Rs 1.08 crore comprising Rs 7.73 lakh cash.