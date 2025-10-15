Mission World Cup: Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh on recent Asia Cup win, aiming for the World Cup and more

Huddled together in bright pink and blue jerseys, members of the India men’s hockey team cheered and laughed, giving their two cents on what move to make next. This was no hockey match or training sesh, but a chess master class conducted by former International chess player and co-owner of American Gambits Prachura P Padakannaya at the Sports Authority of India’s complex in Malathahalli.

As we take a brisk walk from the conference room to the complex’s mess, captain Harmanpreet Singh shares a fond memory of playing chess with his wife, Amandeep Kaur, even though, in his words, they ‘were quite bad’. They don’t get to play much anymore as Singh explains with a laugh, “My daughter doesn’t let us play. She picks pieces up and throws them away to disturb us.”

Singh and the team are in Bengaluru fresh off their Asia Cup win against South Korea last month, preparing for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, scheduled for November in Malaysia. The win came after an eight-year Asia Cup drought for the team with the pressure to perform tangible. Recalling what facing the South Korean team at such a crucial juncture was like, the captain says, “Our league match against Korea was a draw because even though we knew we’re the best team in Asia, everything can change depending on the situation. But we knew we could do better and in the last match, whatever opportunities we had, we turned them into goals.”

Right now, the team is working on weak areas that the Asia Cup matches shone a light on, as Singh explains, “We were struggling in the Asia Cup league matches. We are learning from those mistakes and working on improving the defense.”