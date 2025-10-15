‘No Work No Pay’ order against 2,300 enumerators in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao has issued a ‘No Work No Pay’ order against 2,300 enumerators for keeping away from the socio-economic survey in the city.

Rao said these enumerators did not report for work despite repeated notices and SMSes. Their action amounts to gross misconduct.

Hence, the order has been issued disallowing their salaries for the period of unauthorised absence. They should report for work immediately and complete their target, he added. Around 46 lakh houses have to be surveyed in Bengaluru city.

Of the 21,000 enumerators, 18,000 are working. Pregnant women, mothers having children below the age of one, and those with serious health problems have been exempted from the survey.