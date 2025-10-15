Two foreign nationals held in Bengaluru, drugs worth Rs 2.15 crore recovered

BENGALURU: The Electronic City police have arrested two foreign nationals and have recovered MDMA crystal and cocaine worth Rs 2.15 crores. The police arrested one of the peddlers on October 8 when he was selling them in an open area at Phase 1 of Mahalakshmi Layout in Electronic City.

The arrested are A Okke Chinedu Samuel, 34, and Z Kwikiriza Topista, 27. Another peddler, identified as Odogwu Nwoke, 30, is on the run. The police first arrested Samuel, and based on his confession, Topista was arrested from Tech City Layout in Electronic City Phase 1. 490 grams of MDMA crystals, 43 grams of cocaine, one weighing machine, one mobile phone, and a two-wheeler were recovered from them.

The police suspect that both of them were staying illegally. The FRRO officials have been informed about the arrest. The officials are yet to find out the details of the countries from which the two are from.