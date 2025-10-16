Audit session in Bengaluru stresses transparency, fairness in tax compliance

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), in association with the Central Tax (Bengaluru Zone) and the Audit-1 Commissionerate, held an explanatory session on Wednesday on the tax audit procedure.

Chief Commissioner of Central Tax (Bengaluru Zone) Kajal Singh stressed the importance of audits as a means to “support a constructive relationship between the taxpayer and the [tax] department.”

Titled Selection of Cases for Audits and Use of Technology for Audit-Readiness, the session sought to clarify public doubts regarding the process.

According to Singh, the core principles of audits lie in transparency between the department and the taxpayer, consistency in operations from both parties, and education, rather than penalisation, of businesses regarding compliance.