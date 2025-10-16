Bengaluru to convert B-khata to A-khata from November 1, benefiting 15 lakh property owners

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said the government has taken a historic decision to convert B-khata into A from November 1 and the initiative by the government will benefit 15 lakh property owners in Bengaluru.

“This is a revolutionary decision. The beginning of property cleansing,” said Shivakumar after launching the newly implemented online system to convert B-khata plots under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to A-khata and to issue A-khata to new plots on Wednesday here in Bengaluru.

He, however, clarified that the government will not regularize the buildings built on these plots. “The plots are on revenue land approved under Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act 61. That is, some people have built buildings on this land without converting the land. These properties were given B-khata. Such people were not getting bank loans, and they had to struggle to get any facilities including permission for building plans as per the law. This step of the government will save people from this struggle. We are not taking any steps to regularize the buildings built on these plots now,” he said.

He added, properties of 2,000 square meter area will come under the purview of this program. For properties of more than 2,000 sq m. area, CAD drawings and other documents will have to be submitted. This campaign, which will start from November 1, will last for 100 days. “If you register online by paying an application fee of Rs. 500, the corporation officials will come to your doorstep and provide service,” he said.