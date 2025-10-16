Karnataka lowers SSLC pass marks to 33% and PUC to 30%; draws criticism from educationists

BENGALURU: In a major change in the education system, the state government on Tuesday passed an order, reducing the passing marks for SSLC from 35 to 33 and for PUC from 35 to 30.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said, “The minimum pass mark in SSLC and II PUC examinations is 35. We want to increase the pass percentage and also introduce a uniform system that is aligned with CBSE and other boards. A notification of the draft rules had been issued in the Gazette, giving 15 days to the public to submit objections and suggestions. In all, 701 letters were received favouring the notification and only eight opposing it. The amended rules will be implemented this year itself.”

He said, “The 4th report of the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2 too had recommended reducing the pass marks for SSLC and II PUC students. If an SSLC student secures an overall 33% in both internal assessment and external examination, and gets at least 206 marks out of the total 625, and secures at least 30 marks in respective subjects, the candidate will be declared passed. Similarly, a PU student must secure at least 30 marks in the written examination in each subject including written and practical/internal marks and obtain an overall score of 33% which is 198 out of 600 to pass the course.”

The new rule will apply to regular, repeat and private students appearing for SSLC and PUC-2 examinations for the academic year 2025-26.