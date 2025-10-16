Karnataka to upgrade 800 government schools to public schools with bilingual education

BENGALURU: With a view to improve the quality of education in primary and high school, the state government passed an order on Wednesday about upgrading 800 existing government schools into Karnataka Public Schools.

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa told reporters that, “In the past eight years, there have been only 308 Karnataka Public Schools. But the demand from parents and students has forced to introduce more KPS schools as they provide education in bilingual medium (both English and Kannada). Each school will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore to accommodate 1,200 children. Also, education from pre-primary to second PUC will be facilitated under one roof.”

According to the government order, in the first phase, 500 schools will be upgraded to KPS schools by the state government in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB). In addition, 200 schools will be converted to KPS schools through Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) funds. Similarly, a separate DPR will be prepared by the Karnataka Mining Environmental Restoration Corporation (CEPMIZ) for the upgradation of 100 KPS schools in 10 taluks.

He added, “At least, two to three existing government schools should be upgraded to KPS school in each assembly constituency and four to five KPS schools in each taluk of Kalyan Karnataka region.”