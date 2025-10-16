Period of Change: Bengalureans weigh in on 12-day menstrual leave

If we look in terms of a general workplace, there are around 24 days of casual leave, six days of sick leave and emergency leave that are granted to women. Now the need to have an extra day off, and that too paid, is beyond my understanding. Menstruation is a natural process, and there are many ways to handle it. I really do not understand the logic where a woman wants equality like a man and then asks for leave. Earlier, they raised protests wanting to enter temples during menstruation; now, they do not want to go to the workplace. Especially with movies like The Great Indian Kitchen showing menstrual rest as oppression, the double standards are appalling.