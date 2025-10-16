Tackling garbage menace impossible without people’s cooperation, says Karnataka minister

BENGALURU: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that eliminating garbage in the city is impossible without people’s cooperation.

Speaking after inaugurating the “Semi-Automatic Dry Waste Collection Center” and “Garbage Kiosk” at Adugodi under BTM Layout assembly constituency on Wednesday, he said that people’s cooperation is essential for waste elimination. He appealed to people not to throw garbage everywhere and to participate in building a clean Bengaluru.

The second phase of the transfer station has been constructed in BTM Layout and is being successfully implemented. Apart from this, he said that the garbage leachate unit and leaf processing unit are also being successfully run in Koramangala. Some citizens and residents’ welfare associations have already processed garbage at their own level and are distributing fertilizer to farmers.

He said that if all citizens process the waste generated in their homes in the same way, the garbage problem can be solved. He instructed the Commissioner to take appropriate action by imposing fines on contractors who do not perform properly.

Kari Gowda, Chief Executive Officer of Bangalore Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), said that they have taken steps to establish 76 garbage kiosks with the aim of permanently eliminating black spots in the GBA area.