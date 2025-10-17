Academics, mathematicians oppose UGC’s LOCF as outdated, unscientific; UGC defends framework

BENGALURU: Many academics, former vice-chancellors and professors from various colleges have opposed the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) Learning Outcomes-based Curriculum Framework (LOCF) designed for undergraduate courses across the country.

At a meeting organised here on Thursday by All India Save Education Committee (AISEC), Dr Manjunath Krishnapur, mathematics professor from IISc, who initiated a petition along with 900 mathematicians against the “unscientific maths curriculum” in September, said, “Looks like this LOCF was generated using ChatGPT.

It is so random and many of the references cited in LOCF do not exist. We have prepared a petition seeking withdrawal of this LOCF for mathematics. We have sought an autonomous committee of academics to prepare a new curriculum framework. More than 1,000 mathematicians have signed the petition.

To point out a few bizarre recommendations, a new subject, ‘Philosophy of Indian Mathematics, has been included and there is nothing about mathematics in it. ‘Kalajnana’ and many other subjects suggested are outdated and will not be of any use to students. ‘Panchanga’ promotes unscientific thinking and lacks basic tenets of mathematics.”

He said, “They have included a study of tithi, nakshatra, yoga, karana, vara, and determination of auspicious and inauspicious muhurtas. Further, teaching of modern algebra has been reduced. Ancient geometry has been given more prominence.”

Dr Sayantini Banerjee, PG coordinator, Commerce, St Joseph’s University, said in commerce and management studies, the UGC has used the word, ‘Bharatiya’, in brackets after ‘Indian’.