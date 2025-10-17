Bengaluru airport suburban rail C-1 corridor misses PM’s deadline; work yet to start

BENGALURU: The deadline announced by PM Narendra Modi to complete the Corridor-1 (C-1) suburban rail stretch connecting Majestic to Kempegowda International Airport has been missed by the state government and the Indian Railways.

The PM had set a 40-month deadline on June 20, 2022, for completing the C-1 project. A sanction letter was issued from the Railway Board on October 21, 2020, for executing the work, setting a six-year deadline for all the four suburban rail corridors and a three-year deadline for the C-1 stretch.

According to experts and Department of Urban Land Transport (DULT) officials, no work has happened on the ground on C-1. In total, on all the four corridors, only 40% of the work has been completed.

“Government agencies don’t seem interested in implementing the work. There is lack of coordination, apart from land acquisition,” said a DULT official.

In 2020, the Railway Board had sanctioned Rs 15,767 crore for executing the work on four corridors spreading 148.17-km, which included 5% escalation per annum. Also, interestingly, the C-1 corridor, from Baptist Hospital in Hebbal to KIA, is on the same route as Namma Metro, the official added.

According to the state government and BMRCL, the new deadline for completing the airport Metro line is by 2027-end.

The DULT in its report to the UDD had suggested to execute the suburban rail project on priority in 2019, particularly on the C-1 and C-2 stretch, as it has the highest Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic (PHPDT).

The high-level committee of the Centre had also recommended procuring rolling stock and operation on PPP model for quick execution. IISc researchers had stressed on the quick execution of the suburban rail, particularly the airport corridor.