BMRCL clarifies Bengaluru Metro fare hike; actual increase averages 51.55% after rationalising slabs

BENGALURU: Fare revision was done in a transparent and formula-based methodology using audited financial data for financial years from 2016-17 to FY 2023-24, J Ravishankar, Managing Director, BMRCL, said on Thursday.

He said this in response to Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya’s recent letter seeking certain clarifications on fare.

He clarified that the hike implemented in February was based on the recommendations of the statutory Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). The MD clarified that 105.15% cited in the report does not represent the actual fare hike recommended by the FFC, but reflected cumulative increases in operational costs on staff, energy and maintenance since 2017.

The actual revision ranged from 0% to 81.82%, averaging 51.55%, before applying smart-card, off-peak discounts.

The fare structure was rationalised by reducing the earlier 29 slabs to 10. “Out of 4,624 station-to-station fare combinations, over 70% saw hikes limited to 30–60%, while 3% actually saw reductions,” it stated.

The MD addressed concerns over data interpretation, explaining that calculations were based on the full 42.3 km Phase-1 network commissioned in June 2017 and not on the 30.3 km length.

He said periodic adjustments were necessary to ensure financial sustainability, commuter safety, as non-fare revenue sources remained limited.