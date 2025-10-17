GBA Commissioner confirms he completed socio-economic survey online

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil has put an end to the speculation that he did not take part in the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey. He confirmed to TNIE that he has filled up the survey online, while alleging that some were spreading falsehood.

There were reports doing the rounds on Thursday that Moudgil had not taken part in the survey, and questioned how the top GBA official, who is part of the authority responsible for carrying out the survey in Bengaluru, can decline to take part in the same.

It was said that the enumerators tasked to carry out the survey had apparently visited Moudgil’s residence in Vasanthnagar, to complete the process. They claimed to have visited the residence thrice, as per the stipulations laid down in the survey. By posting a picture of themselves in front of the closed door, along with the location of the residence, the enumerators had updated their nodal officer that there was no response.

In return, the nodal officer is said to have directed the enumerators to use the refusal option in the survey app and close it accordingly.

Moudgil clarified that “I leave home daily around 8 am for work, and generally return around 10 pm, particularly in the last two weeks”. He added that his schedule has been hectic. “Hence, I have filled up the survey myself using the self-declaration system online,” he informed. He also alleged that some persons were spreading falsehood.