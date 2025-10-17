GBA to develop 100 major Bengaluru roads, focusing on infrastructure, maintenance

BENGALURU: Chief Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Maheshwar Rao said 100 major roads across Bengaluru will be identified and comprehensively developed with key infrastructure.

He conducted a review meeting with key officials on road, footpath and cleanliness work on Thursday, and emphasised that maintaining city roads in good condition is a collective responsibility. He instructed that each of the five city corporations under GBA identify 10 major roads per zone — totalling 100 roads across 10 zones — and accordingly prepare detailed and integrated development plans.

He also directed that the identification process be based on citizen feedback, taking into account aspects such as pothole conditions, footpath quality, bus stop and streetlight maintenance, traffic congestion, water stagnation, and garbage dumping points. The responsibility for comprehensive maintenance will rest with the respective chief engineers.

Pointing out that repeated road damage often occurs due to multiple agencies carrying out works independently, the Chief Commissioner instructed that no department — including BWSSB or Bescom — should undertake any work on major roads without obtaining prior approval from the GBA.

To ensure close supervision, weekly review meetings will be held under the chairmanship of the chief engineer (projects), Rao said, and directed officials to take temporary measures first, followed by long-term and sustainable actions to address recurring issues at the root level.

He told engineers to fill potholes on priority, especially those on Outer Ring Road (ORR). Rao asked officials to repair damaged drainage pipes on flyovers as there were complaints of rainwater directly falling on roads, damaging them. Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) was directed to coordinate with city corporations to carry out intensive cleaning drives on the ORR.