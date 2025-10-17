These kids are gifted, just need the right push

BENGALURU: For years, neurodivergent individuals were considered incompetent and unskilled — boxed in, judged by their disabilities, and constantly reminded of what they could not do.

Akshadhaa Foundation, in collaboration with SAP Labs India, is putting in efforts to change this narrative by opening new windows of opportunity for neurodiverse youth through its ‘Code Unnati’ initiative.

“We noticed that amid the usual candle-making, chocolate-making, and craft training given to neurodivergent individuals, there were a few who were excellent in maths, and we didn’t want their spark to die. So, we gave them the right to learn what they want, just like any other child.

Many of our students, apart from their condition, have exceptional abilities in maths, coding, and memory. They only needed the right platform,” shared Shubhajit Bhattacharya, Senior Program Manager, Akshadhaa Foundation.

The programme, launched in 2023, provides IT and digital training to individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities, preparing them for employment and social inclusion. The Inclusive Digital Learning Center under Code Unnati offers coding, software testing, graphic design, and advanced Excel courses, all customised to each learner’s pace and cognitive needs. Over 150 students have completed the program, with many securing jobs or internships at organisations such as Amazon, RBL Bank, and Taj Hotels.

Though a few companies have begun to recognise their potential and hire them, many still hesitate even to consider them. “Even when they are talented and skilled, if you only see their disability, you miss their true potential,” shared Shubhajit.