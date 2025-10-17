Vijayapura SDA dies, wife alleges harassment by three TMC members; abetment to suicide case filed

BENGALURU: Vijayapura police under Doddaballapura sub-division of Bengaluru district have filed a case of abetment to suicide against three Vijayapura town municipal council (TMC) members in connection with the death of a 38-year-old second division assistant (SDA) at the TMC office.

The SDA has been identified as Pavan R Joshi of Brahmin Beedhi in Hoskote. The case was registered based on a complaint by Pavan’s wife Ananya Joshi, 32, against Hanif Ullah, JN Srinivas and Muniraju, members of the TMC. She accused them of pressuring her husband to create fake khatas. Because of the pressure from them, he suffered from severe mental stress and high BP, she stated in her complaint filed on Wednesday.

Leader of Opposition in legislative Assembly R Ashoka has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara to order a probe by a Special Investigating Team into the death of Pavan.

Pavan worked as SDA for nine years in the TMC office. In her complaint, Ananya stated that she married Pavan 13 years ago and they have a 10-year-old son.