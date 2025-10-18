BJP complains to police over Youth Congress protest outside RSS office, warns of action

BENGALURU: BJP leaders have made a complaint to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Singh about Youth Congress and NSIU members creating a nuisance in front of the RSS state office. They alleged that police have failed to take any action.

A delegation led by BJP State General Secretary V Sunil Kumar stated that a group of miscreants staged a protest in front of Keshava Krupa.

“Let them debate in the media. We urge the police not to repeat such events,” RSS memorandum warned. “One needs to take permission before staging a protest. The police have to file an FIR.

Also, the officials who gave space to stage a protest have to be suspended,” he demanded. He said this protest in front of the RSS was a government-sponsored protest. “If the government does not take action, the BJP will stage a protest in front of all 33 ministers’ residences,” he warned. ens