Karnataka private bus fares spike 60–80% ahead of Deepavali; commuters hit by steep price hikes

BENGALURU: Ahead of Deepavali, people looking to spend the extended weekend out of the city are being charged exorbitant fares by private bus operators. With tickets on several routes already sold out, many commuters are being forced to pay at least 60 per cent inflated prices.

According to the Karnataka State Private Bus Owners Association, fares have risen by 60-80% this festive season. For instance, an AC sleeper ticket from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, which typically costs Rs 1,200, is now priced between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,000. The Bengaluru–Chennai route, usually Rs 800–Rs 900, has surged to Rs 1,400–Rs 1,500. Within the state, a Bengaluru–Belagavi ticket that normally costs Rs 1,100 is now around Rs 1,700.

However, a TNIE reality check found that a non-AC sleeper from Bengaluru to Mysuru was itself priced at about Rs 1,000, with private operators stressing that AC sleepers were “too expensive.” For Bengaluru–Mangaluru, non-AC sleeper fares were Rs 1,300, while AC sleepers were quoted at around Rs 2,500.

Speaking to TNIE about the festive fare hike, S Nataraj Sharma, President of the Karnataka State Private Bus Owners Association, said the Shakti scheme has severely impacted private operators. “We’ve sought a road tax reduction since 2020, but nothing has been done,” he said.