Shine on, darling! Jewellers on why Dhanteras holds emotional significance despite all-time high gold rate

As homes across India fill with the soft glow of diyas and the scent of marigolds, Dhanteras returns with its familiar promise of good fortune. The ritual of buying something precious, whether a sliver of gold or a diamond that catches the light just right, is less a transaction and more a tradition. With prices at record high (Rs 12,170: 22 carat gold; Rs 13,358: 24 carat gold, as of October 17) and consumers more thoughtful, the mood is shifting from indulgence to intentional.

“Over the last few years, we have seen a spurt in sales during the final week before the festival, and this year is no different. There is steady interest in natural diamonds. Silverware sales have grown significantly and bullion purchases have increased too, but gold and diamonds continue to dominate the festive haul,” says C Vinod Hayagriv, Managing Director of C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers.