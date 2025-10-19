Belagavi farmer sparks silent revolution, preserves over 260 traditional paddy varieties

BELAGAVI: A silent revolution is on to preserve desi paddy varieties in a little-known village of Gundenatti in Belagavi district.

Shankar Hanumant Langati, a small farmer from this sleepy village, is now a proud custodian of over 260 varieties of paddy that were on the brink of extinction.

Shankar, who was forced to discontinue studies after Class 3 because of poverty, never thought that his hobby of collecting traditionally grown paddy varieties and preserving them for posterity would bring him name and fame one day.

He lost his father when he was 14 and was left to fend for himself although he inherited three acres of ancestral land. With no help forthcoming, Shankar started grazing cattle in the village and earned Rs 300 a month. He then started working as a farm labourer harvesting sugarcane, paddy and other crops. In 2003, Shankar attended a seed mela organised by Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) and the GREEN Foundation on the advice of Shaarada Dabhade, an activist promoting women’s empowerment in rural areas.

At the mela, he came across 25 native varieties of paddy that were once popular, but had been ignored by farmers who shifted to high-yielding hybrids. He brought those paddy varieties home and sowed them on his land. Using traditional farming methods, he reaped a good harvest.

Encouraged by this, he set out on a mission -- to find, grow, and preserve India’s lost paddy varieties under the guidance of Shivaraj Hunagund of Dharwad and Krishna Prasad of ‘Save Seeds’.