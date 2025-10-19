Harassed by senior, 19-year-old BBA student dies by suicide in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old second-year BBA student of a private college has died by suicide at a rented house where she was staying with her friends. The victim is said to have taken the extreme step due to the harassment and torture from her senior from Kerala.
The incident happened on Friday in Green Garden Layout in the Bagalur police station limits. The deceased Sana Parvin, who hailed from Somwarpet in Kodagu district, had come to the city to study at a private college in Kadusonnappanahalli.
Her father, Abdul Nazeer, a civil contractor by profession, has filed the complaint against the suspect, identified as Rifas, who hails from Thrissur district in Kerala, who had passed out two years back. A case of abetment to suicide under Section 108 of BNS was filed.
“The complainant stated that his daughter took her life because of the continued harassment by Rifas. He is said to have been harassing her to be in a relationship with him. The suspect is absconding,” said an officer. “On Friday, around 11 am, one of Sana’s teachers called the complainant’s wife and informed her that Sana was unwell and asked her to come immediately.
The wife informed the complainant, who left his hometown for Bengaluru. Around 2:30 pm., while he was on his way, his younger brother, Abdul Jabbar, called and told him that Sana’s condition was serious and asked him to come to Dr B.R. Ambedkar Hospital in K.G. Halli. The complainant reached the hospital around 5 pm.
His brother informed him that around 10 am, Sana had hanged herself at her residence. When her college staff had taken her to a private hospital, doctors declared her dead,” according to Nazeer’s complaint.
“About 10 months ago, Sana had called her parents and told them that Rifas was harassing, stalking, blackmailing her, and physically assaulting her. The complainant had then called the college and informed them about the issue. The authorities had called Rifas and warned him, according to an officer, based on the complaint.
Nazeer, who went to the Bagalur Police Station, spoke to his daughter’s housemates and found out that his daughter had remained back at home, complaining of breathing difficulty. She had also sent a message about this in her college WhatsApp group. When her friend rushed back home around 10.30 am, they saw people taking Sana to the hospital as she had hanged herself inside the house.
MAN FROM PUTTUR FOUND DEAD IN CITY LODGE
BENGALURU: A 20-year-old man from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a lodge room in Madiwala police station limits. The victim had come to the lodge along with a woman suspected to be his girlfriend from Virajpet in Kodagu and stayed there for eight days.
They had checked in on October 9. However, the person was found dead sometime after his girlfriend checked out on Friday. The deceased P Thakshith was found dead in a sleeping posture with a blanket covering him around 6.30 pm on Friday. The police suspect that he must have died of cardiac arrest. The police who have registered a case of unnatural death are waiting for the postmortem report. On Thursday, around 9 pm, Thakshith had informed the ward boy of vacating the room the next day. On Friday, around 6.15 pm, when Alim, the ward boy, went to remind Thakshith, there was no response.
The lodge staff informed the police. The Madiwala police, who entered the room by breaking open the door, found him lying dead on the bed. It is said that both of them studied together at a college in Panambur in Mangaluru.
“The family members of the deceased have not suspected anybody. Prima facie, it appears that the death must be natural. If the report suggests foul play, then the woman who was with him will be summoned for questioning,” said an officer. “They were paying the room rent regularly. They had also complained of food poisoning and had gone to a medical store to buy tablets,” the lodge manager said.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)
MAN KILLS WIFE SUSPECTING HER FIDELITY, ARRESTED
Bengaluru: An electrician who strangled his wife to death on suspicion that she was having an illicit relationship was arrested by the Hebbagodi police on Thursday. He was trying to portray it as an accidental electrocution. The incident took place at their residence in O Shakti Layout on Wednesday.
The accused Prashanth Kumar (25), was married to the deceased, Reshma (32), a domestic help and a native of Kalaburagi. The couple had been living in a rented house on 2nd Cross, O Shakti Layout, Maragondanahalli. Reshma’s first husband had died due to health complications, and she has a 15-year-old daughter. Nine months ago, she married Kumar after they met through social media. Around 5 pm on Wednesday, Reshma’s daughter returned home from school and found her mother unconscious, police said. She alerted family members and neighbours, who rushed Reshma to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. However, Reshma’s elder sister grew suspicious of her death.
When she questioned Reshma’s daughter, the girl revealed that her mother and stepfather often had arguments and that the bathroom was locked from the outside. Kumar was arrested on Thursday. He confessed that in a fit of rage, strangled her to death. He dragged her to the bathroom, placed her hand in a bucket, and switched on the water heater to make it appear as a death caused by electric shock, the police said.