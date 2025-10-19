Harassed by senior, 19-year-old BBA student dies by suicide in Bengaluru

His brother informed him that around 10 am, Sana had hanged herself at her residence. When her college staff had taken her to a private hospital, doctors declared her dead,” according to Nazeer’s complaint.

“About 10 months ago, Sana had called her parents and told them that Rifas was harassing, stalking, blackmailing her, and physically assaulting her. The complainant had then called the college and informed them about the issue. The authorities had called Rifas and warned him, according to an officer, based on the complaint.

Nazeer, who went to the Bagalur Police Station, spoke to his daughter’s housemates and found out that his daughter had remained back at home, complaining of breathing difficulty. She had also sent a message about this in her college WhatsApp group. When her friend rushed back home around 10.30 am, they saw people taking Sana to the hospital as she had hanged herself inside the house.

MAN FROM PUTTUR FOUND DEAD IN CITY LODGE

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old man from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a lodge room in Madiwala police station limits. The victim had come to the lodge along with a woman suspected to be his girlfriend from Virajpet in Kodagu and stayed there for eight days.

They had checked in on October 9. However, the person was found dead sometime after his girlfriend checked out on Friday. The deceased P Thakshith was found dead in a sleeping posture with a blanket covering him around 6.30 pm on Friday. The police suspect that he must have died of cardiac arrest. The police who have registered a case of unnatural death are waiting for the postmortem report. On Thursday, around 9 pm, Thakshith had informed the ward boy of vacating the room the next day. On Friday, around 6.15 pm, when Alim, the ward boy, went to remind Thakshith, there was no response.

The lodge staff informed the police. The Madiwala police, who entered the room by breaking open the door, found him lying dead on the bed. It is said that both of them studied together at a college in Panambur in Mangaluru.

“The family members of the deceased have not suspected anybody. Prima facie, it appears that the death must be natural. If the report suggests foul play, then the woman who was with him will be summoned for questioning,” said an officer. “They were paying the room rent regularly. They had also complained of food poisoning and had gone to a medical store to buy tablets,” the lodge manager said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)