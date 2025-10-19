Humble homes to global stage: Government school kids from Bengaluru head to Robotics Olympics

BENGALURU: In what can be termed as a spirit of innovation and aspiration, a team of five students from the Government Boys High School in Malleswaram, Bengaluru will represent India at the ‘FIRST Global Challenge (FGC) Robotics Olympics’ to be held in Panama on October 29. Coming from homes where parents work as housekeeping staff, garment workers, and civil contractors, access to high-end technology or private coaching was never an option for them. But what they lacked in resources, they made up for it through curiosity and unrelenting drive to learn.

Gouresh K, GN Chandan Raj, Ningaraj, Parashuram M and Arjun K Raj were handpicked to be trained and groomed to participate in the FGC Robotics Olympics. Gouresh, a Class 10 student, said, “We have Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) at our school and it was a big advantage. We would spend hours learning robotics, coding, AI and others at the lab.

We also got support from Amazon Future Engineer Makerspace Lab, run by the Innovation Story. It is a physical, free-of-cost facility in Bengaluru to help students receive hands-on training in robotics, AI and others. It added fuel to our dreams to create something new that could solve real world problems.”

The theme of FIRST Global Challenge is ‘Eco Equilibrium’, focusing on maximising biodiversity, protecting species, restoring habitats and maintaining ecological balance.