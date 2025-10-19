Karnataka gets 422 more PG medical seats, total 2,116

BENGALURU: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has allotted 422 additional postgraduate medical seats this year to Karnataka medical colleges, taking the total to 2,116 seats this year.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said the notification on the number of additional seats allocated for PG medical courses is yet to be uploaded online. “We had asked NMC for 572 PG seats, but they have approved 422, which is good. Last year, the total number of seats was 1,694. Besides, NMC is yet to determine the enhancement of seats in private medical colleges. Once they are allocated, the government will get its share of seats in private medical colleges,” he added.

He said majority of seats have been given to the clinical medical department. He said that 312 seats have been allocated to clinical, 60 to para-clinical and 50 to pre-clinical. Under the clinical department, 64 seats are given to MD paediatrics, 63 to anaesthesia, 52 to obstetrics and gynaecology, and 58 to general surgery.

On government’s share of medical seats in deemed-to-be universities, he said, “These universities have clearly told us that they will not give a share of seats to the government.