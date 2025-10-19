Three TN men nabbed for using fake currency to cheat traders

BENGALURU: The Jayanagar police arrested three men from Tamil Nadu for allegedly trying to cheat businessmen by promising to give counterfeit currency in exchange for genuine notes. The police did not find any counterfeit currency during the raid.

The accused are Miran Mohiduddin (39), Sheikh Mohammed (40), and Rajeshwaran (43), from Tirunelveli.

A senior officer explained that the accused lured traders and small business owners by claiming that if they gave Rs 10 lakh in genuine money, they would receive three times the amount in counterfeit currency.

To gain the victims’ trust, the accused initially handed over genuine notes claiming to be counterfeit and conducted money exchanges on the roadside.

The police said that, based on a tip-off that the gang was active in South Bengaluru, they caught the trio red-handed with bundles of white papers mixed with 31 Rs 500 notes. However, only white papers kept between genuine notes to mislead the victims. Four other accused are absconding.