Bengaluru Business Corridor: Landowners raise concerns over compensation, commercialisation

BENGALURU: Following the state cabinet’s clearance of the Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC), landowners have expressed worries over the lack of accountability. Noting that dealing with a corporate-like Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), instead of the BDA directly, could complicate compensation processes and reduce transparency, they demanded Monetary Policy review, fair market compensation, and stakeholder participation in the BBC equity model.

The state government’s recent notification on the BBC has triggered concerns among landowners affected by the project, which spans 2,560 acres and 26.75 guntas, with an estimated cost of Rs 27,000 crore. According to the landowners, the project will be executed through an SPV. Landowners now face dealing with a corporate-like entity rather than BDA directly, raising questions about accountability and transparency in compensation.

Funding will come from Rural Electrification Corporation Limited (REC), Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO), and Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) loans guaranteed by the state, though the government clarified that affected landowners will not directly benefit from this financial backing, the landowners added.