Bengaluru pubs lose fizz, blame duty hike, poor infrastructure

BENGALURU: The pub city is seemingly losing its spirit with “loss in business” by almost 25% in the last quarter. Sources in the food & beverage (F&B) industry told TNIE that the overall footfalls in their outlets have gradually reduced over the last few months.

“There are several reasons for loss of business. Steep increase in Additional Excise Duty (AED) on Indian Made Liquor, fluctuation in beer prices within this year, long weekends, job insecurity and layoffs, heavy rain, bad road condition, traffic and lack of adequate parking space in the city have had a cumulative effect on people dining out,” said some of the owners of pubs and restobars.

“We see many of our regular diners holding back. Corporate companies are cutting cost and people are becoming cautious spenders,” said the owners. One of the most perceptive shifts is the loss of footfalls in pubs and bars in IT hubs in the city, they added. “We manage to do 80% of our business in the CBD, but in the IT corridors, there has been a perceptible reduction by at least 20% and it’s huge,” said owners of some leading pubs and bars.

They added that growing job insecurity and layoffs, especially in the IT sector, which is the main source of revenue for the F&B industry, high rentals, cost of manpower and living are the reasons why people who earlier dined out every weekend have now cut down on their spending.