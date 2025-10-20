Caste survey struggles as Bengaluru shuts door on enumerators

BENGALURU: With over 15% of households refusing to participate, and entire apartment complexes shutting their doors, the army of government servants, conducting the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey in Bengaluru is staring into a void of apathy. In Banashankari, out of 30 flats, only two cooperated. This isn’t an isolated incident, it’s a pattern playing out across the city.

“We’ve visited some houses four to five times. They just won’t open the door. Some even hurl insults. But we are only doing our job,” said one exhausted enumerator.

Enumerators have faced coldness and hostility, especially from those who have settled in Karnataka from outside the state, with no apparent stake in the state’s development.

“Your government has no job, and neither do you -- that’s why you trouble us,” one person reportedly snapped at an enumerator.

With less than 40% work completed in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has extended the deadline from October 24 to 31. A short break from October 21 to 23 too has been declared for Deepavali.

Surveyors also pointed to technical glitches and mid-survey software changes for the delay. “Thirty years ago, a nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court asked states to identify backward classes. How can we do that if citizens won’t cooperate,” a surveyor asked.

Justice Nagamohan Das reminded citizens of their responsibility, saying, “This is a survey for inclusive development. Participation is a civic duty.”