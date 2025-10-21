Bengaluru pedestrians, watch your step, or else get knocked down

BENGALURU: Considering that the city lacks proper footpaths and there are also bleak chances of getting walkable footpaths in the near future, pedestrians need to take good care of themselves, to ensure that they are not knocked down by vehicles.

According to the recent National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics, Bengaluru recorded the highest number of pedestrian deaths (287) in 2023 among 53 major cities. In 2024 alone, the city has reported 233 pedestrians death.

Experts warn that careless walking, such as jaywalking or using mobile phones near traffic can result in serious injuries or fatalities.

Traffic expert Prof. MN Sreehari told TNIE that pedestrians need to be cautious while walking in public places, especially when accompanied by children and senior citizens. “Most citizens are aware that the city lacks proper footpaths, but they must follow certain safety rules to protect themselves,” he said.

He added that pedestrians should always follow traffic rules and cross roads only at designated points such as zebra crossings and foot overbridges. “If a stretch does not have a footpath, pedestrians should walk facing oncoming vehicles so they can see approaching traffic. When walking with children or senior citizens, they should be kept on the left-hand side for better safety,” he said.