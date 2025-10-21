Bengaluru pedestrians, watch your step, or else get knocked down

BENGALURU: Considering that the city lacks proper footpaths and there are also bleak chances of getting walkable footpaths in the near future, pedestrians need to take good care of themselves, to ensure that they are not knocked down by vehicles.
According to the recent National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics, Bengaluru recorded the highest number of pedestrian deaths (287) in 2023 among 53 major cities. In 2024 alone, the city has reported 233 pedestrians death.
Experts warn that careless walking, such as jaywalking or using mobile phones near traffic can result in serious injuries or fatalities.
Traffic expert Prof. MN Sreehari told TNIE that pedestrians need to be cautious while walking in public places, especially when accompanied by children and senior citizens. “Most citizens are aware that the city lacks proper footpaths, but they must follow certain safety rules to protect themselves,” he said.
He added that pedestrians should always follow traffic rules and cross roads only at designated points such as zebra crossings and foot overbridges. “If a stretch does not have a footpath, pedestrians should walk facing oncoming vehicles so they can see approaching traffic. When walking with children or senior citizens, they should be kept on the left-hand side for better safety,” he said.
He emphasized that while pedestrians must remain cautious, it is not a long-term solution. “The government should focus on improving proper footpaths, clearing damaged and encroached pavements, and ensuring adequate street lighting to protect pedestrians who are often forced to walk on roads, risking their lives,” he added.
A senior traffic police officer said that pedestrian deaths often occur due to negligence and poor infrastructure. In the city, many pedestrians tend to cross roads by running or signalling with their hands, but speeding vehicles are often unable to stop in time, leading to accidents.
The officer advised that if there is no designated crossing spot, wait and cross the road carefully rather than running across it. Those walking at night should wear bright or reflective clothing to remain visible to drivers. The officer added that the police department is working to identify accident-prone zones to prevent further mishaps.
SAFETY TIPS
Ways Pedestrians Can Protect Themselves
Use designated crossings such as zebra crossings or foot overbridges
Never cross suddenly between moving vehicles
Avoid using mobile phones or headphones while walking near traffic
If there’s no footpath, walk facing oncoming traffic
Wear bright or reflective clothing, especially at night
While walking, keep children and senior citizens on your left-hand side