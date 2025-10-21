Harassed for dowry, lecturer dies by suicide at Ghati dam near Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old lecturer ended her life by jumping into the M Visvesvaraya Dam, also known as the Ghati Dam, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, after recording an eight-minute video accusing harassment by her husband and in-laws. The deceased has been identified as Pushpavathi.

She had been missing for the past two days, and on Monday morning, her body was found in the dam in the Doddaballapur Women's police station limits.

Pushpavathi had married Venu, a resident of Tapasihalli, about 11 months ago. She was working as a lecturer in a private college.

According to the video, Pushpavathi said that her married life was not cordial, as her husband avoided her and refused to live with her. Despite repeated attempts to reconcile, he continued to distance himself and verbally abused her when questioned.

She also alleged that her in-laws demanded dowry and property and even told her to sleep with her brother-in-law if she wanted a child. Her brother-in-law also allegedly mentally harassed her.

Pushpavathi said that about 15 days ago, her husband’s family physically assaulted her, hurled abuses, and dragged her, causing injuries. Her father-in-law warned her not to file a complaint, threatening that she would never be allowed back home. Later, during another argument, she was strangled and thrown out of the house recently. When her brother tried to intervene, he too was assaulted, she said.

The police said that a missing person case was registered based on the complaint filed by her brother on Sunday, and her body was found on Monday.

A case under Section 80 (dowry death), BNS, has been registered against Pushpavathi’s husband Venu, father-in-law Govindappa, mother-in-law Bharathi, brother-in-law Narayanaswamy, and others. Venu and Govindappa have been detained and are being questioned, the police said.

Helpline: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.