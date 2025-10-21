How Aldrin Antony is steering his own destiny

It was only last year that Aldrin Antony took up sailing as a sport. But even in this short span, the youngster, who hails from Kochi, has demonstrated incredible progress that has left even his coaches stunned.

Aldrin, who is now doing open schooling, was inspired by his uncle Naik Manu Francis, an Army sailor.

The 14-year-old NCC cadet’s skills were on display aplenty in the recently concluded National Ranking Regatta organised by the Corps of Engineers Sailing Club in collaboration with the National Optimist Association of India at Pawna Dam near Pune.

“Aldrin finished second in the boys category, and third overall,” says his coach Naib Subudar Nithin M K. “His performance was nothing short of stellar. To have achieved this feat after taking up the sport only a year ago is indeed noteworthy.”