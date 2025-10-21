Nine-year-old boy beaten with PVC pipe by school principal in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A parent has filed a complaint against the principal, owner, and a teacher of a private school where her nine-year-old son is attending Class 5. The principal is accused of beating the boy with a PVC pipe as he was absent for two days.

Divya (30), a resident of Hoysala Nagar in Sunkadakatte, has filed the complaint against Rakesh Kumar, Principal of New St. Mary’s Public School, located on Pipeline Road in Sunkadakatte, Vijay Kumar, the owner of the school, and Chandrika, a teacher.

The boy is alleged to have been beaten by the Principal between 4 pm and 5 pm on October 14. The complaint was filed on the next day.

In her complaint, Divya stated that her son has been studying in the school for the past three years and the fees are being paid regularly. “Rakesh Kumar beat my son mercilessly with a plastic PVC pipe, causing blood clots and injuries. Class teacher, Chandrika, assisted in the assault by holding the child when he tried to escape the blows.

Vijay Kumar who was present during the incident pretended not to know anything and instead encouraged the principal to continue beating my child. As a result, my son suffered physical and mental trauma. When I questioned their actions, the accused said, ‘You people should not interfere. This is how we discipline students in our school. If you talk too much, we’ll show you the same fate. Take your child’s Transfer Certificate and leave,” Divya has stated in the complaint.