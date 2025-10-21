NIOS push: 4,500 madrasa students to pursue mainstream education

BENGALURU: With a view to joining mainstream education, 4,500 students of madrasas in the state have registered for Class 10 and 12 exams through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

Lokesh Kumar Aluru, an official at NIOS, Bengaluru Regional Office, said, “NIOS conducts exams twice a year. Interested candidates can appear for exams to be conducted in stream 1 and stream 2. While stream 1 exams will be held between April and May, stream 2 will take place between October and November.

Students appearing for exams in April have to enroll in September so that they have sufficient time to study till March. Those writing exams in October should enroll in April or May. This year, 10,099 students will appear for stream 1 exams. Among them, 4,500 students are from madrasas.