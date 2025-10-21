Spirited away : Here’s a deep dive into the roots of Bhoota Kola depicted in Kantara

With actor Rishab Shetty’s captivating depiction of the bhoota aradhane or daivaradhane tradition in Kantara, the spirit worship practice has catapulted to mainstream attention all over the state. With the release of the film’s sequel, Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1, the fascination over the folk tradition reached new levels, with videos showing fans impersonating the ‘spirit avatar’. Following this, the makers requested the audience not to indulge in impersonations out of respect for the centuries-old tradition, which is significant to communities in Tulu Nadu.

Kannada Development Authority chairman and researcher Purushothama Bilimale points to the 14th and 15th centuries as the origin of the daiva aradhane tradition.

“This is the time when the agrarian sector took over from shifting agriculture and the concept of private land ownership emerged in coastal Karnataka. During that time, forest-dwelling communities lost land ownership and it was occupied by Jain agriculturists,” says Bilimale, pointing out that while the first movie dealt with similar themes of land and caste conflict, the sequel is ‘historically inaccurate’.

“There is no relationship between the history of the Kadambas who ruled in the fourth and fifth centuries and bhootas.” This shift resulted in a social conflict that is often reflected in the origin stories of deities recorded in ‘pardanas’ or oral epics told through singing. “Some deities like Panjurli (the boar deity in Kantara) are animistic, but a major category are human deities, who led a life of fighting against injustice and died an untimely death, attaining deity status,” explains former vice-chancellor of Karnataka Folklore University K Chinnappa Gowda. The deities then go on to take revenge on wrong-doers or protect their devotees.

Bilimale elaborates, saying, “Most of the bhootas hail from the lower strata of society. For example, there is a deity called Kalkuda Kallurti, who is part of the community of sculptors. The story goes that he was asked to build a gommata by the King, but the latter told his servants to cut off the sculptor’s right hand and left leg so he could not build any other gommatas. He dies by suicide and becomes a daiva.”

Researcher Chithra Kallur adds, “There are around 500 different bhootas or daivas documented so far but there may be many smaller spirit deities that likely haven’t been documented yet. These daivas are also divided into hierarchies and different communities like the pambadas, paravas and nalikes impersonate different deities.”