Toddler falls into water tub in Channapatna, dies

BENGALURU: An eleven-month-old girl died after falling inside a water tub on Sunday at her house in Jeevanpura in Channapatna Town police station limits in Bengaluru South district.

The infant’s mother, Muskaan, had kept the tub to mop the house. Shamshad, the deceased’s father, after returning home from work, asked his wife to give him some water, and his wife went to the kitchen to get the water. Shamshad is working as a cook at a hotel in Channapatna.

The baby, who was playing near the tub, accidentally fell inside. He noticed his daughter had fallen unconscious in the tub.

The baby was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. The police have registered a case of unnatural death. The police are also checking if there is any foul play behind the girl’s death. “The family is from North India. The child was their only daughter,” said an officer.