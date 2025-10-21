Toytopia Calling: Varnam Craft Collective unveils a playful new chapter in handmade India

There’s a quiet satisfaction on Karthik Vaidyanathan’s face as he watches visitors pause, smile and reach out to touch the whimsical characters that fill Sabha’s hall. Around him, giraffes in pearls, dreamy pandas and gentle crocodiles seem to come alive, their bright colours and soft curves telling stories of craft, imagination and care. With The Snugglewalas: Storytellers of Handmade India, Varnam Craft Collective’s founder-principal designer unveils his most ambitious showcase yet.

For over 14 years, Vaidyanathan has been reimagining Channapatna’s 200-year-old toy craft. But this time, he has created an entire universe. “I came from a background in radio, music and the world of entertainment before I found my way into the field of craft. Storytelling has always been at the heart of how I approach design. The Snugglewalas has been a dream since the beginning, to create a family of toys with human-like personalities who tell stories of craft. That little seed of an idea finally blossomed this year,” he says.