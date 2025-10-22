Amid infrastructure debate, Shaw calls on CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, invites them to family event

BENGALURU: Against the backdrop of the ensuing debate between industrialists and the Congress government in the state, about Bengaluru’s poor infrastructure, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday.

Kiran has been vocal about the crumbling infrastructure in the state capital and the garbage issue irking Bengalureans. This has not been well-received by the government, which alleged that she had an agenda. However, it is learnt that the Biocon chief met the two leaders to extend an invitation to a family event.

She met Siddaramaiah at his official residence, where Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj S Horatti was also present. While the meeting with Siddaramaiah was quick, Kiran apparently spent more time in discussions with Shivakumar at his Sadashivanagar residence. Following the meeting, Shivakumar posted on X that he and Kiran had an engaging talk about Bengaluru’s growth, innovation, and the path ahead for Karnataka’s growth story.

Kiran also met Industries Minister MB Patil and extended the invitation. Patil said they briefly exchanged views on addressing the rising infrastructure needs of the city, strengthening its innovation ecosystem, and advancing Karnataka’s growth through technology and research.

Shivakumar and Patil had criticised Kiran for her remarks. While Shivakumar had indirectly asked Kiran “not to forget her roots”, Patil had questioned “whether roads can be asphalted using CSR funds”.

Kiran also met other leaders, including former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy.